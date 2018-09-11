Police recover $68K in property stolen from Kan. business

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of burglaries and have made two arrests.

Just after 9a.m. Monday, police responded to a reported business burglary in the 5600 Block of West Kellogg, according to officer Charley Davidson. The business had been burglarized overnight. Two vehicles and tools worth an estimated $68,000 were missing.

Investigators were led to a residence in the 3700 Block of North Armstrong. Police arrested 50-year-old Jaime Lambert on 8 counts of possession of stolen property and 38-year-old Charles Bogguess on 7 counts of possession of stolen property.

Officers were able to recover all of the missing items from Gerber Collision and Glass including the two vehicles. Officers also recovered a third stolen vehicle along a skid loader and trailer reported stolen earlier this year, according to Davidson.