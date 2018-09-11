Panther Soccer downs Hays

Friday night Dani Franco kicked a big 4th quarter field goal to help the Panther football team defeat Hays at Memorial Stadium. Monday, Franco scored two goals to help the soccer team beat the Indians 3-0 in Hays.

Franco scored both of his goals in the first half to help Great Bend to a 2-0 lead at the break. Francisco Garcia added a second half goal to help the Panthers win their second straight match.

The goals by Franco were his 43rd and 44th of his career which is a school record.

The 2-4 Panthers are now off until next Tuesday when they play the Indians again, this time at Cavanaugh Field in Great Bend.