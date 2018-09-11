Man sentenced for Ellis County hotel robbery

By Jonathan Zweygardt

ELLIS COUNTY —A Kansas man was sentenced to more than two years in prison Monday for his role in a robbery at a Hays hotel in December.

Pascual Rueda Guzman, 22, Hays, was sentenced in Ellis County District Court to 32 months in prison.

According to the Hays Police Department, Guzman and Dean Joseph Manning were arrested Dec. 9 after they forced their way into a man’s hotel room at gun point in the 3400 block of Vine Street.

They held the victim down and, according to police, the man was shot in the face with a CO2 powered handgun.

Police believe the men were looking for a gun and money that was allegedly stolen from them.

According to the plea deal, Guzman was sentenced to 32 months in prison for aggravated battery and 18 months for intimidation of a witness. The two sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years, eight months in prison.

Manning was also sentenced to 32 months in prison for his role in the incident in February.