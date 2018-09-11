Lady Panther volleyball picks up wins over Ellinwood and Smoky Valley

The Great Bend Panther Lady Volleyball team picked up a pair of home victories Monday night, beating Ellinwood and Smoky Valley at the Panther Fieldhouse.

Great Bend defeated the Eagles 25-22, 14-25, and 25-21 in an emotional win for first year head coach Shelly Duvall who was facing her former team for the first time.

The Lady Panthers then rolled past Smoky Valley 25-16, 25-21 to improve to 5-3 on the season.

Great Bend now takes some off before returning to action September 29th when they host their own invitational tournament.