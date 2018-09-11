Kansas post office dedication ceremony honors Amelia Earhart

ATCHISON, Kan. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts and Representative Lynn Jenkins will be in Atchison on Tuesday, September, 11, 2018, to host a post office dedication ceremony in honor of Atchison native and aviation legend, Amelia Earhart. Bram Kleppner, Earhart’s great nephew, as well as representatives from the Atchison Chamber of Commerce and Atchison Mayor Allen Reavis will be in attendance.

The Amelia Earhart U.S. Post Office Act, renames Earhart’s hometown post office in Atchison, Kansas, in her honor. The legislation was introduced by U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) in the Senate and Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) in the House in November 2017.

“Amelia Earhart was one of the great pioneers of our nation, whose story began at home in Atchison,” said Senator Roberts. “She is an inspiration to all aviators and a role model to women around the world. Renaming this post office is one more way to honor her incredible legacy.”

“Although she was tragically lost at sea while attempting a flight around the world, Amelia Earhart’s legacy still soars today,” said Congresswoman Jenkins. “Growing up in Kansas, Amelia Earhart’s courageous actions inspired me, and many others, to dream big and accomplish lofty goals. It is only right that we rename her hometown post office in her honor, to continue her legacy and inspire future generations.”

Before Amelia Earhart became an aviation hero, she grew up in her family’s home – called the Otis house after her grandfather – and lived there until the age of twelve. Although she lived in several different cities, she always considered Atchison her hometown and the town is proud to be one of the few tangible associations with the legend.