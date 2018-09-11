Kansas man hospitalized after motorcycle accident has died

BROWN COUNTY — One person died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Tuesday in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Shawn Simpson, 40, Hiawatha, was westbound on 290th Street five miles north of Hiawatha.

The driver failed to make the curve at Kill Deer Road. The motorcycle entered the west ditch, rolled and the driver was ejected.

Simpson was transported to KU Medical Center and died Tuesday afternoon.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.