Kansas man accused of sexual assault of 9-year-old

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes.

On Monday, police arrested 34-year-old Joe Luiz A Granado at his home in Salina, after a report he allegedly sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl.

The child told her mother that while staying at Granado’s home on August 26-27, he showed her sexually explicit online videos and assaulted her, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. The mother called police.

Granado is a family acquaintance and is being held on requested charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, promoting obscenity to a minor, and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, according to Forrester.