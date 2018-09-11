Kansas man accused of sending nude photo of girlfriend

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man remains jailed for allegedly sending a text message that contained a nude photo of his girlfriend.

Derek Stevens, 30, Hutchinson, is charged with breach of privacy for the illicit photo.

In court Monday, he stated he didn’t send the photo of his girlfriend on purpose and that he tried to delete it.

The girlfriend called police Sunday and reported she did not give him permission to send the photo.

Stevens is also jailed for a warrant from Harvey County for a charge of being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $14,000 and is scheduled to be back in court for the Reno County case Sept. 17.

Stevens has prior convictions for the sale of drugs and contributing to a child’s misconduct for a case in Lyon County and violation of the offender registration act for a case in Shawnee County.