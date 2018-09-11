Kansas girl dies after running into street, mother injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a young girl died after she ran into a street and was hit by a truck.

The girl’s mother was seriously injured when she ran into the street to stop her and was also hit by the truck on Monday evening.

Kansas City Police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook says the case was an accident. He says the driver was not speeding and was not under the influence.

The driver immediately pulled over after the accident and is cooperating with investigators.

Westbrook says it’s unclear what prompted the girl to run into the street.

The ages and identities of the girl and mother are being withheld pending notification of relatives.