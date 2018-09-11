Kan. man with a dozen felony convictions faces new charge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a convicted Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 1:30p.m. Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop of purple Lexus ES 300 for a tag violation, in the area of 11th and Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to LT Jerry Monasmith.

The driver, 59-year-old Mark Neal, male was found to be in possession of a firearm. Mr. Neal has a dozen previous felony convictions for aggravated robbery, burglary, theft drugs and more. He is prohibited from possessing firearms. He has been out of prison for two years.

On Monday, police arrested him for criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stimulants with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police.