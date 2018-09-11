Flooding in Manhattan damaged hundreds of dwellings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Manhattan officials say flood waters that inundated the college town over the Labor Day holiday weekend damaged 106 buildings and 381 homes and apartment units.

Local entities haven’t yet determined the total cost of the damage, but they expect to have those numbers next week.

Officials say development along Wildcat Creek contributed to the severity of the flooding. Nearly 9 inches of rain (23 centimeters) caused the creek to burst its banks, forcing more than 300 people to evacuate their homes.

The city’s community development assistant director, Chad Bunger, says Manhattan sits at the confluence of two rivers — the Kansas River and the Big Blue River. He says homes and businesses are situated near the drain of the bathtub for Wildcat Creek watershed.