Cop Shop (9/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/10)

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:31 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. 1st Street in Ellinwood.

Structure Fire

At 5:34 p.m. a fire was reported at 335 NW 50 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:57 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Road & NE 20 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/10)

Traumatic Injuries

At 12 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1421 Hubbard Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 12:47 a.m. Marrerro Rodriguez was arrested at 9th Street & Walnut Street for no DL.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:44 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street Apt. 10.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:48 a.m. an accident was reported in the 2600 block of 21st Street.

Theft

At 8:58 a.m. Waters True Value, 1649 K-96 Highway reported a subject renting property and not returning it.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 9:57 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1217 Williams Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1510 Lakin Avneue.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 10:28 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 2300 Broadway Avenue.

Sick Person

At 12:39 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1919 Van Buren Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 12:43 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 306.

Falls

At 1:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1406 Coolidge Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:10 p.m. an officer arrested Amy Jiminez on a warrant at 514 Cleveland Street.

Burglary / In Progess

At 5:17 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1030 Grant Street.

Stroke

At 7:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3718 17th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:07 p.m. a possible prowler was reported at 1507 Cherry Ln.

Prowler

At 11:23 p.m. a possible prowler was reported in the 1700 block of Morton Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:33 p.m. Kristi Derounfontenot was arrested at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:59 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 413.