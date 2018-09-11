Cop Shop (9/10)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/10)
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:31 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. 1st Street in Ellinwood.
Structure Fire
At 5:34 p.m. a fire was reported at 335 NW 50 Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:57 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Road & NE 20 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/10)
Traumatic Injuries
At 12 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1421 Hubbard Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 12:47 a.m. Marrerro Rodriguez was arrested at 9th Street & Walnut Street for no DL.
Traumatic Injuries
At 7:44 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2314 31st Street Apt. 10.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:48 a.m. an accident was reported in the 2600 block of 21st Street.
Theft
At 8:58 a.m. Waters True Value, 1649 K-96 Highway reported a subject renting property and not returning it.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 9:57 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1217 Williams Street.
Breathing Problems
At 10 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1510 Lakin Avneue.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 10:28 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1806 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:44 a.m. an accident was reported at 2300 Broadway Avenue.
Sick Person
At 12:39 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1919 Van Buren Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 12:43 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue 306.
Falls
At 1:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1406 Coolidge Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 3:10 p.m. an officer arrested Amy Jiminez on a warrant at 514 Cleveland Street.
Burglary / In Progess
At 5:17 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1030 Grant Street.
Stroke
At 7:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3718 17th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 9:07 p.m. a possible prowler was reported at 1507 Cherry Ln.
Prowler
At 11:23 p.m. a possible prowler was reported in the 1700 block of Morton Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:33 p.m. Kristi Derounfontenot was arrested at 10th Street & Washington Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:59 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 811 Grant Street 413.