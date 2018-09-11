Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/10)

BOOKED: Luis Alberto Marrero-Rodriguez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no driver’s license and improper display of tag, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Johnathan Stemm of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $297.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $447.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $447.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $513.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $297.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Amy Valdez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

RELEASED: Luis Alberto Marrero-Rodriguez on GBMC case for no driver’s license and improper display of tag, bond posted of $500 surety.

RELEASED: Joel Munoz on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Bruce Felder on BTDC case for serve sentence.