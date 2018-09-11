Air Show and racing events expected to draw huge crowds

Great Bend’s population was already expected to rise for the weekend of September 28-30 thanks to the 2018 Airfest event at the Great Bend Airport, along with the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, and the Hahn Brothers Supercross Shootout. Now it will get even bigger. SRCA President Hank Denning announced last week that the Tri-State Raceway Lucas Oil Series scheduled for Earlville, Iowa has been moved to Great Bend.

Hank Denning Audio

So now the SRCA dragstrip will host two Lucas Oil events on the same weekend. Denning says that means race fans in Great Bend will get to see a different class of dragsters competing, and even more racers flocking to the city making for one huge race weekend.

Hank Denning Audio

Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes says the large crowds expected for Airfest and the racing events will stretch the city’s resources to the max with motel rooms expected to be at a premium during the entire week.

There will be separate gate fees for the three different events. For Airfest, admission will be $10 per person per day with kids under 12 admitted free. Three day passes will be available for $25.