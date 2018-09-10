UPDATE: Police identify 28-year-old woman shot outside Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital and have identified the victim.

Just after 10:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 3600 block of SW Skyline Parkway in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Officers located a woman identified as Keisheona Wilkins, 28, Topeka, with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital and was reported in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Koenen.

Officers and Detectives are working on strong leads, but have not made an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police

