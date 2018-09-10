Woman dead after I-70 rear-end crash

DICKINSON COUNTY— One person died in an accident just before 9p.m. Sunday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Econoline Van driven by Scott L. Rowan, 58, Aurora, Co., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Rain Road.

The van rear-ended a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Elizabet Douglass Baker, 71, Philadelphia, PA., that was traveling at approximately the minimum posted speed limit.

The collision caused the Expedition to enter the north ditch and roll.

Baker was transported to the hospital in Abilene where she died.

Rowan was possibly injured but the KHP did not report where or if he was treated. Baker was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.