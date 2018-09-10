Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Dr. Kurt Williams from Central Kansas Dentistry in Ellsworth.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Tuesday is all about biodiesels. Chip will have representatives from the National Biodiesel Board and Bob Dinneen of the Renewable Fuels Association.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Anna Loera and Jessica Geist who will talk about the District’s “Project Lead the Way”.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Agri-Talk After the Bell,” with Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10:30P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”