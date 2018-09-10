Six second half goals powers 19th ranked Cougars to 7-0 victory at Northeast

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College men’s soccer team bounced back from a disappointing loss on Saturday to score six second half goals in a 7-0 victory Sunday at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The third shutout of the season improves the 19th ranked Cougars to 4-1 with Northeast dropping to 1-4. Barton’s next action comes this Wednesday as the Cougars host Hesston College in a 4:00 p.m. kick-off at the Cougar Soccer Complex.

Salina native sophomore David Palacios had an afternoon of collegiate firsts, knocking in his first goal 26:06 into the game coming from Ruben Torres’ first of two assists in the game, before later setting up one of Barton’s second half goals.

Leading 1-0 to the break, Mario Magana scored the first of consecutive goals as 4:20 had clicked off the clock to net Sora Wakabayashi’s first collegiate assist. Magana struck again for his 3rd goal of the year shaking the nets at the 65:03 mark on Torres’ second assist pushing the lead out to three.

The Cougars’ got a break on the fourth goal with Victor Gonzalez’ credited with his first assist of the season as Barton’s leading scorer Gabriel Arraes cleaned up a ricochet with 18:10 remaing for his seventh goal of the year.

Barton piled up three more goals in the next twelve minutes with Hiroo Kimura netting his second of the season a little more than two minutes after Arraes on Colin Roemer’s third assist of the year. Leading the Cougars in scoring during the 2017 campaign, Roemer found the net for the first time in the Germany native’s sophomore stat line punching in Palacios’ first collegiate assist. Roemer put the final touches on the scoring forty-five seconds later with a penalty kick pushing Barton’s final margin to 7-0 with 5:55 remaining in the game.

Felipe Baeza made the most of his first start of the season in goal, picking up the win turning back three shots on frame as the defensive front line allowed just four shots throughout the contest.