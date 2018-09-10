Sen. Roberts hosting DHS Sec. Nielsen on tour of NBAF facility

MANHATTAN – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts will host U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on a tour of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), currently under construction, and of Kansas State University’s Bio Research Institute (BRI) next door.

Roberts will be joined by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, Representatives Roger Marshall and Kevin Yoder, and Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer.

The federal and state leaders will be joined by Kansas State University President Richard Myers.

Senator Roberts invited Secretary Nielsen to see NBAF firsthand to ensure the protection of plant and animal health remains a national security priority.