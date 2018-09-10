Police work to identify man arrested in Kansas with stolen gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on various charges but have not identified him.

Just before 2p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a light blue Honda for a traffic violation near SE 29th Street and SE Indiana Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

The officers were unable to positively identify the male driver, likely in his 20’s. They did locate a stolen Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. Police took the man to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections under suspicion of expired tag, open container, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Further charges could result pending the identification of the driver.