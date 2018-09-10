Police: Kansas man woke family firing gun on their porch

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for aggravated assault after an arrest.

Just after 5 a.m.Sunday, police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at a residence in the 3400 block of south Illinois Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers observed 59-year-old David England, of Wichita, on the front porch of the home with a gun in his hand.

Officers gave England verbal commands to put the gun down. England complied and he was taken into custody without further incident. Upon England’s arrest he was found to be in possession of three handguns and marijuana.

The investigation revealed a 40-year-old man and a 50-year-old man of the home were asleep along with their three juvenile children.

England, who was unknown to them, woke them by banging on the front door. The family observed England talking out loud and watched him fire two shots from the handgun into the air.

England is being held on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to Davidson.