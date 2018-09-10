Police: Alcohol a possible factor in fatal Kan. pedestrian accident

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident and have identified the victim.

Just after 9p.m. Sunday, police responded to an accident in the 5900 Block of North Meridian in Wichita involving a pedestrian, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 2000 Ford Escort driven by a 21-year-old man was northbound Meridian and did not see 42-year-old Jason Murphy of Park City walking in the roadway.

The vehicle hit Murphy. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. It is believed Murphy may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, according to Davidson.

This is the 19th fatality accident in Wichita in 2018.