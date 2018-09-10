Monday Sports Headlines

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes’ first Week 1 start could not have gone any better. The second-year quarterback became the third player in Chiefs’ history to throw for four touchdowns in an opener. Before Kansas City fans begin running wild with Mahomes mania, coach Andy Reid and Mahomes are quick to point out there are still plenty of things to work on after a 38-28 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

DETROIT (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the seventh inning after the game at Detroit was delayed when a squirrel ran on the field. The Cardinals went on to win 5-2. The episode was sure to revive memories for St. Louis fans of the 2011 Rally Squirrel at Busch Stadium, which showed up during the playoffs during the Cardinals’ run to the World Series.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willians Astudillo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Minnesota Twins a 3-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Max Kepler doubled off Jason Hammel with two outs in the Twins ninth. Astudillo then hit a drive deep to left field for his third home run of the season.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson is out for the season with a right knee injury. Anderson got up slowly after a 10-yard run on the final play of the first quarter Saturday against UCLA. The preseason All-Big 12 selection limped off the field on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 at being No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Crimson Tide made its 106th overall appearance at the top of the AP rankings, which started in 1936, passing Ohio State for the most by any school. Alabama received a season-high 54 first-place votes from the media panel in the latest Top 25, strengthening its hold on No. 1 over No. 2 Clemson.

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic survived a marathon game in the second set and captured the U.S. Open men’s final with a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro. Djokovic trailed 4-3 in the middle set before winning a game that took 22 points and 20 minutes. Djokovic claimed his sixth U.S. Open title and tied Pete Sampras for third on the men’s all-time list with his 14th Grand Slam crown.

UNDATED (AP) — The Colorado Rockies will try to stay atop the NL West when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight in Denver. Colorado’s lead is down to a half-game after Justin Turner was 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in the Dodgers’ 9-6 win over the Rockies yesterday. The Dodgers are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NASCAR hopes to run the Brickyard 400 this afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway following yesterday’s rainout. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick made up the front row as NASCAR used the drivers’ standings to determine the starting grid after Saturday’s qualifying was rained out. It’s the final race before the Monster Energy playoffs begin.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — The final round of the PGA’s BMW Championship had to be pushed back to today due to rain. Tour officials say they would wait until before determining if it can try to complete 72 holes of the third FedEx Cup playoff event. If officials deem the course unplayable Monday and decide to make it a 54-hole event, Justin Rose will get the Fedex playoff victory and climb to No. 1 in the world ranking.

Sunday Scores

