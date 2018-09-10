Manhattan firefighters save kitten trapped in car engine

MANHATTAN —A group of Manhattan firefighters happened to take a break at the right place and at the right time on Sunday.

The firefighters stopped at a local fast-food restaurant and saved a kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a car.

Quint 3’s crew extricated a scared little kitten from the engine compartment of the car. She was happy to be out and reunited with her sister #CatWhisperers #WeSpeakFeline https://t.co/IVZ2AgBRPE — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) September 9, 2018

They shared the photos on social media.