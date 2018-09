The Barton Community College women’s soccer team had victory within grasp Saturday in Hutchinson but instead had to settle for a 3-3 double overtime result against unbeaten Hutchinson Community College.

Having also battled to a tie in the teams’ previous meeting last fall in Great Bend, the Jayhawk Conference opening result for both leaves Barton at 1-2-1 while Hutchinson sits at 3-0-1.

Barton’s next action on the pitch comes this Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. kick hosting Hesston College.