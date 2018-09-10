K-State drum major proposes during halftime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University’s football team may have lost the game Saturday, but fans at the stadium still erupted in cheers as one of the school’s drum majors proposed to a graduate student during halftime.

Carly Tracz said that she couldn’t say “yes” fast enough after boyfriend and Kansas State Marching Band drum major Blake Moris got down on one knee while fans watched on the big screens at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Moris says Tracz “loves halftime proposals.” He knew he wanted to propose in front of the university’s band of more than 400 people. The couple began dating just days after meeting during a 2016 football game, with band and football an integral part of their relationship.

Moris says the proposal “worked so perfectly.”