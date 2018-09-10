Great Bend EMS receives “exceptional” rating on ambulance inspections

The Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ensures standardized criteria for basic life support. Each year, the Board sends out an inspector that reviews departments like the Great Bend Fire Department in EMS. The Board inspects the ambulances to make sure the vehicles are carrying what they are supposed to be carrying and that everything functions correctly on the ambulance.

Great Bend Fire Chief Luke McCormick says the inspector will also verify that no medications have expired.

The Great Bend Fire Department and EMS received an “exceptional” rating on their review that took place August 30th. McCormick says the inspector spent a good junk of the morning going through all the ambulances.

The Kansas Board of EMS usually gives departments a four or five day notice of their arrival. The Kansas Board of Pharmacy was also in Great Bend to check the DEA license and to make sure the department is ordering narcotics correctly.