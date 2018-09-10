Cop Shop (9/7 – 9/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/7)

Theft

At 6:26 p.m. a theft was reported at 403 NE 110 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 10:54 p.m. a vehicle versus a deer accident was reported at NE 90 Avenue & NE 140 Road in Claflin.

9/8

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:03 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 30 Avenue & W. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

At 9:27 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Avenue & NE 90 Road.

9/9

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:34 a.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 48 NE 20 Road Lot 1.

Theft

At 3:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Criminal Damage

At 9:05 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 101 SW 10 Road.