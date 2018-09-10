Cook from Park School in Great Bend up for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Signe Cook, a 5th-grade teacher at Park Elementary School in Great Bend, was named a Region 1 finalist for the 2019 Kansas Teacher of the Year award through the Kansas State Department of Education. This award recognizes excellent teaching in the classroom.

USD 428 Board of Education member Susan Young stated to make it as a finalist in Region 1 means a lot considering the large size of the region.

Susan Young Audio

Cook is now one the eight finalists up for the distinction of Teacher of the Year, with an elementary and secondary teacher chosen as a finalist in each of the four U.S. congressional districts in the state.

Cook was named a finalist for the award at a ceremony on September 8 in Salina. As a finalist, Cook received a $2,000 cash award from Security Benefit, the major corporate partner for the Kansas Teacher of the Year program.

Signe Cook Audio

Cook is now eligible to be named Kansas Teacher of the Year, which will be announced during ceremonies in Wichita on November 17.

The Kansas Teacher of the Year receives a lifelong learning scholarship, $4,000, and serves as an ambassador for education in Kansas, making public appearances across the state.