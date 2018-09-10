Barton County will assist in fixing drainage issues at Bissell’s Point

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved a cooperative effort between the county and Great Bend Township to help alleviate drainage issues at Bissell’s Point. Public Works Director Darren Williams estimated the cost of the work to the township will be just over $30,000. The board voted 4-0 to allow county crews and equipment to be used in the project, something that Commissioner Jennifer Schartz says is a good idea in certain situations.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

The work will take place in the area of Point Drive and Sunset Road where in times of precipitation, water will flow down the middle of the road instead of the ditches. The work will include improving the ditches and the slope in the road to optimize proper drainage.