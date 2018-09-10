Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/7 – 9/9)

9/7

BOOKED: Jeremie Scott of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond set at $75,000 C/S. BCDC case for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BCDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tristan Shaver of Larned on a case for confinement of 42 days in jail.

BOOKED: Brian Fellers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Bruce Felder of Rush Center on Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jason M. Sohm on Barton County probation serve sentence for Barton County District Court warrant and serve sentence.

RELEASED: Luis Cerna of Great Bend to ICE.

RELEASED: Kyson Scott of Ark City after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Debra L. Gray on Stafford County District Court warrant by order of the court.

RELEASED: Barbara Jean Schenk to Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for transport for their warrant.

RELEASED: Damien Clone on BCDC warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Charles J. Buck Jr. on BCDC case with a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Colby Jay Hopkins on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a serve sentence.

9/8

BOOKED: Joel Munoz of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence, no bond.

BOOKED: Jackson Whiterock of Bushton on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ernesto Montez on Great Bend Municipal Court case for improper signal, no driver’s license, no insurance, and obstruction, bond at $1,000 C/S. Barton County District Court case for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: D’Qunitis Rideaux on BCDC warrant on a 12-hour furlough.

RELEASED: Joseph McNett on BTDC case for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Posted bond through Dynomite.

9/9

BOOKED: Justin Kelly on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juvenile male on BTDC warrant for failure to appear x3, no bond.

BOOKED: Meghan Knox of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in lieu of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Justin Kelly on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond posted through Dynomite of $1,000.

RELEASED: Juvenile male transported to Bob Johnson’s.

RELEASED: Jason M. Sohm on Barton County Probation serve sentence for BCDC case. Time served.

RELEASED: Meghan Knox of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: D’Quintis Rideaux of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation after serving time.