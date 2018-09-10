2018 Airfest draws near

The excitement is starting to build for the 2018 Great Bend Airfest that will take place September 28th at the Great Bend Airport. The three day event will include four airshows, military and historical displays, warbird and helicopter rides, a veterans recognition ceremony with a flyover, a 1940’s hanger dance and both flying B-29 superfortresses “Fifi” and “Doc”. Airport Manager Martin Miller was at Monday’s Barton County Commission meeting to promote the event and says in addition to the airshow, Airfest will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Great Bend Army Airfield.

Great Bend Airfest is getting a lot of publicity outside of the state due in part to the fact that Fifi and Doc will both be at the event, something that has happened just one other time.

To see more information and a full schedule of events and airshow times, visit greatbendairfest.com.

