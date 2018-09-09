Woman hospitalized after shot outside Kansas home

Just after 10:39 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 3600 block of SW Skyline Parkway in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

Officers located a woman with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to Trimble.

Police have released no suspect information or additional details.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police