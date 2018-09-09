Sunday Sports Headlines

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City rookie Jorge Lopez came within three outs of a perfect game before Max Kepler walked leading off the ninth inning and Robbie Grossman followed with a single in the Royals’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins. The 25-year-old right-hander made just his seventh big league start, his fifth for Kansas City since he was acquired from Milwaukee in the late-July trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Brewers. Wily Peralta allowed a sacrifice fly and finished the one-hitter.

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes scored on a game-ending wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3. The Cardinals, who entered with a one-game lead for the second National League wild card, have lost five of seven.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Drew Lock usually dissects defenses with his arm. Wyoming learned the hard way that his legs have a little juice, too. Lock threw four touchdown passes and ran for another TD as the Tigers won 40-13

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mekhi Sargent scored on a 2-yard TD run with 4:47 left and Iowa beat Iowa State 13-3 for the fourth year in a row. Miguel Recinos added a pair of field goals for the Hawkeyes (2-0), whose winning streak over the Cyclones (0-1) is their longest since they took 15 straight from 1983-97.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nick Fitzgerald returned from a suspension two throw two touchdown passes as No. 18 Mississippi State routed Kansas State 31-10. Kylin Hill added 211 yards rushing and accounted for three TDs as the Bulldogs earned their first road win over a Power Five opponent since Sept. 16, 1995, when they beat another Big 12 foe in Baylor. Skylar Thompson threw a touchdown pass for the Wildcats.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray passed for three touchdowns and ran for two, and No. 6 Oklahoma defeated UCLA 49-21, but lost star running back Rodney Anderson to a leg injury. Anderson ran for 10 yards on the final play of the first quarter, then got up slowly. He limped off on his own, and trainers tended to him before he headed to the locker room.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the first half, then threw the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter as Texas slugged its way to a 28-21 win over Tulsa in the Longhorns’ home opener. Texas built a 21-0 lead. Tulsa rallied pulled within 21-14 late. Ehlinger completed seven straight passes and ran for a first down before tossing to Tre Watson for an 11-yard score that proved to be the difference.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech true freshman Alan Bowman threw for 282 yards and two scores while playing only the first half, and the Red Raiders had a modern-day team record with seven rushing touchdowns in a 77-0 win over Lamar. The Red Raiders won their home opener for the 19th consecutive season.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlie Brewer passed for 328 yards and three touchdowns, and Baylor defeated Texas-San Antonio 37-20. The Bears, who gained only 274 yards against UTSA during a 17-10 defeat at home last season, produced 494 while limiting UTSA to 255.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Cornelius completed 25 of 40 passes for 428 yards and one touchdown to help lead Oklahoma State to a 55-13 victory over South Alabama. Tylan Wallace (10 receptions for 166 yards and one touchdowns) and Tyron Johnson (five catches, 137 yards) each recorded breakout, career-high totals for the Cowboys (2-0).

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka is the U.S. Open women’s champ following a 6-2, 6-4 win over six-time champion Serena Williams. Osaka trailed the second set 3-1 before Williams received three code violations for being coached during the match, costing her a point and a game. Williams was trying to join Margaret Court as the only players to win 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama cruised to a 57-7 win over Arkansas State as Tua Tagovailoa passed for three first-quarter touchdowns and Jalen Hurts added two more before halftime. Clemson barely avoided an upset as Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help the No. 2 Tigers escape with a 28-26 victory against Texas A&M. Jake Fromm was 15 of 18 for 194 yards and a touchdown in third-ranked Georgia’s 41-17 dismantling of No. 24 South Carolina.

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have activated safety Earl Thomas to the 53-man roster, making him eligible to play in the season opener against Denver. Thomas made it through his first week of practice with no issues after holding out of training camp while seeking an extension or a trade. But Seattle still has a hole in its secondary after expected starting cornerback Dontae Johnson was placed on injured reserve after hurting his groin during practice this week.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Justin Rose will carry a one-stroke lead into the final round of the BMW Championship. Rose fired a 6-under 64 that included four straight birdies, a string that moved him to 17 under for the tournament. Xander Schauffele began the round with a two-stroke edge over Rose and stayed with him until a three-putt bogey on 18 dropped him into a second-place tie with Rory McIlroy.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain caused the cancellation of qualifying for the Brickyard 400 and all other NASCAR events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The field for Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race has been determined by the points standings, which puts Kyle Busch on the pole and Kevin Harvick on the front row. Martin Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch will start from the second row.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 4 St. Louis 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Houston 5 Boston 3

Final Oakland 8 Texas 6

Final Cleveland 9 Toronto 8

Final Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 5

Final Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1

Final L-A Angels 12 Chi White Sox 3

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Miami 1

Final Washington 10 Chi Cubs 3

Final Cincinnati 7 San Diego 2, 7 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 10 Philadelphia 5

Final Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 3

Final Atlanta 5 Arizona 4, 10 Innings

Final Colorado 4 L-A Dodgers 2

Final Washington 6 Chi Cubs 5

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 57 Arkansas St. 7

Final (2) Clemson 28 Texas A&M 26

Final (3) Georgia 41 (24) South Carolina 17

Final (4) Ohio St. 52 Rutgers 3

Final (5) Wisconsin 45 New Mexico 14

Final (6) Oklahoma 49 UCLA 21

Final (7) Auburn 63 Alabama St. 9

Final (8) Notre Dame 24 Ball St. 16

Final (9) Washington 45 North Dakota 3

Final (10) Stanford 17 (17) Southern Cal 3

Final (11) LSU 31 Southeastern Louisiana 0

Final (12) Virginia Tech 62 William & Mary 17

Final (13) Penn St. 51 Pittsburgh 6

Final (14) West Virginia 52 Youngstown St. 17

Final Arizona St. 16 (15) Michigan St. 13

Final (18) Mississippi St. 31 Kansas St. 10

Final (19) UCF 38 SC State 0

Final (20) Boise St. 62 UConn 7

Final (21) Michigan 49 W. Michigan 3

Final (22) Miami 77 Savannah St. 0

Final (23) Oregon 62 Portland St. 14

Final Kentucky 27 (25) Florida 16