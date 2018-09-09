School janitor who killed Kan. teen gets chance for parole

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — A school janitor who subdued a 13-year-old girl with chloroform more than 40 years ago as she walked home from a suburban Kansas City pool and then killed her is set to go before a parole board later this month.

John Henry Horton was arrested in 2003 for the 1974 death of Liz Wilson. She vanished while cutting through the parking lot of Shawnee Mission East High School. Horton was sentenced to life in prison.

But life, under Kansas law in force at the time of Liz’s death, meant serving only 15 years before being eligible for parole. The parole board has already heard from prosecutors and police who oppose Horton’s release. The board will announce a decision in October after hearing from Horton.