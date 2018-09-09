Police: Missing Kansas woman found, fugitive in custody

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with woman reported missing from Kansas.

On Saturday, authorities reported they located 24-year-old Shaila Schlenz in Amirillo, Texas, according to Liberal Police Captain Robert Rogers.

Schlenz was unharmed, according to Rogers. She had been reported as missing since early July.

Authorities located her with Charles Abdnor, who was arrested on warrants from Seward County.

Abdnor is being held for fraud, aggragravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest, unauthorities use of vehicles and three fugitive charges, according to the Potter County Sheriff.