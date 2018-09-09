Nailing down the details for USD 428’s plan of improvements

A group of community members dedicated to education is still on track to meet its January deadline to USD 428 in Great Bend. The Community Steering Committee and all its sub committees have continued meeting this summer in hopes of developing the master plan to move the district’s schools into the future.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says the plan will involve long-term building and educational needs.

USD 428 hired SJCF Architect last year for $18,500 to help create the master plan of potential improvements.

Along with adding preschool at all the elementary schools, moving 6th grade to the middle school, Thexton says securing all the buildings still remains on the priority list.

The next Steering Committee meeting will be September 26 at Park Elementary School and the master plan will be presented to the Board of Education on January 14.