Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 66.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 84.