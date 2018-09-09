Monday USD 428 Board of Education Meeting Agenda

UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 428 – September 10, 2018 5:00 p.m.

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda of Meeting

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS ………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

3. STUDENT / STAFF PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

Citizens Open Forum

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

The First Assembly of God delivered trays of cookies to each building on August 30 in appreciation of teachers and staff of USD 428.

The United Way expressed thanks to the district and transportation staff for providing buses for the annual “Stuff the Bus” event on July 25, 2018.

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. None ………………………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of Local Consolidated Plan Allocation …………………….. Mr. Umphres

The 2018-2019 Local Consolidated Plan (LCP) amounts total $1,143,054, which compares to a prior-year total of $1,174,074. The administration asks board approval to make state and federal programs allocations for 2018-2019. Programs and amounts are listed below.

Title I A Improving Education Programs $ 765,604

Title I C Migratory Programs $ 154,000

Title II A Supporting Effective Instruction $ 127,243

Title III A English Learner and Immigrant Programs $ 52,007

Title IVA Grants for Student Support and Academic $ 44,200

Enrichment

Total $1,143,054

B. GBHS A Cappella Choir Spring Break Trip……………………………. Mr. Umphres

In accordance with the Student Travel Policy, Director of Vocal Music Susan Stambaugh will provide information to board members regarding a proposed trip of the GBHS A Cappella Choir to Washington, D.C. in the spring of 2019. The administration recommends approval.

C. Western Kansas Orchestra Festival (WKOF) ………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Mr. Isaac Enochs will provide information of the annual WKOF that will be hosted by GBHS November 15-16, 2019. Host sites rotate between Salina, Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Hays, and Great Bend. More than 700 orchestra students from area schools west of highway 81 will attend the event. Administration recommends early dismissal for GBHS classes to accommodate the WKOF event. This change will affect the 2019-2020 school calendar previously approved by the board.

D. Approval of Site Council Members ……………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

Learning center principals submitted names of recommended 2018-2019 Site Council members for their schools. The administration recommends approval. Questions regarding members on any of the Site Councils should be directed to Mr. Thexton prior to the meeting.

7. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. District Postsecondary Progress Data: In pursuit of the new Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA), KSDE has updated the school district’s postsecondary progress information. This data measures how students perform once they graduate GBHS.

B. New Teacher Mentor Program: USD 428 has been mentoring new teachers for 2 years for the past several years. First year teachers are assigned a mentor to meet with weekly. Second year teachers have the same mentor and meet every two weeks. Experienced teachers new to the district are assigned to an Ambassador to help them adjust to a new building at the beginning of the school year.

C. Visible Learning Professional Development: August 16, the district began training faculty on Visible Learning; the training on what years of educations research has shown is effective in producing student growth. Almost everything a teacher does causes students to grow; however, there are strategies that work substantially better than others do.

D. MTSS Update: Principals and teachers have jumped right back in with the benchmarking assessments and interventions start on the 10th. KRR will also start on the 10th. Our district has been asked to send people to an MTSS sustainability summit to discuss how we have been able to maintain a district wide MTSS initiative.

E. Personnel Update: All teaching positions have been filled in some manner. Because the teacher pool is extremely small, administration will provide struggling teachers with tools and resources to help them become stronger and more effective teachers.

F. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 9/5/18

 Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 6/11/18, 8/20/18

8. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 7-13

B. Bus Safety Week, October 15-19

C. Start of School

D. Enrollment Numbers Update

E. ACT Update

F. KSDE Breakfast Initiative Grant

G. Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet

H. School Open Houses

I. Homecoming Activities with Dodge City on September 21, 2018, 3:00 parade

J. Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off

K. KASB Fall Regional Meeting at Pratt on 9/25/18, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

L. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 8,L)

9. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

10. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (August 13, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 10,C)

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•KASB Fall Regional Meeting: on September 25, 2018, in Pratt, KS.

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on September 27, 2018, at Riley Elementary School

•GBHS Homecoming: on September 21, 2018.

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the GB Events Center.

•Annual KASB Convention: on November 30, December 1, 2, 2018, in Overland Park, KS.

12. ADJOURNMENT…………………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres