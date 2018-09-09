Cougars take two on Saturday, Barton Volleyball goes 3-1 in Texas

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College volleyball team won both Saturday matches of the Lee College Invitational in Baytown, Texas, going 3-1 on the weekend to get back to the .500 mark on the season at 7-7.

The Cougars earned 3-1 victories in the pair matches, beginning with the early rise-n-shine defeating of Cisco College (25-18, 23-25, 25-11, and 25-23) before wrapping up the four-match invitational over host Lee College (25-18, 25-23, 24-26, & 25-20).

Barton will have the week off from competition before getting back to conference play on Monday, September 17, hosting Garden City Community College in “Military Appreciation Night”. First serve slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Barton Gym.