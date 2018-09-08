USGS reports another cluster of Kan. earthquakes

HARPER COUNTY —A series of earthquakes shook portions of Kansas late Friday and early Saturday.

At 11:14p.m. Friday, the Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude quake approximately 4 miles east of Runnymeade in Harper County.

At 1:23 a.m. Saturday, a magnitude 3.4 quake was centered 12 miles northeast of Anthony, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.7 quake hit the same area at 2:37 a.m.

Less than one hour later, a 3.7 magnitude was recorded approximately 90 minutes south near Fairview Oklahoma, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.