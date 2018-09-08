Great Bend Post

USGS reports another cluster of Kan. earthquakes

by

HARPER COUNTY —A series of earthquakes shook portions of Kansas late Friday and early Saturday.

Image courtesy Kansas Geological Survey

At 11:14p.m. Friday, the Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude quake approximately 4 miles east of Runnymeade in Harper County.

At 1:23 a.m. Saturday, a magnitude 3.4 quake was centered 12 miles northeast of Anthony, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.7 quake hit the same area at 2:37 a.m.
Less than one hour later, a 3.7 magnitude was recorded approximately 90 minutes south near Fairview Oklahoma, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.