To treat or not treat seed wheat….. that is the question

As much as every wheat producer wants to minimize their costs of production, there might still be good reason to apply a fungicide to wheat seed ahead of planting this fall. That’s according to a K-State wheat disease specialist who asks growers to give thought to the possible benefits of that investment. Erick DeWolf understands why some wheat producers are reluctant to incur the cost of a seed treatment. However, in certain circumstances, the payoff is there.

Erick DeWolf Audio

Dewolf says that especially applies to those producers who routinely save back wheat seed for planting.

Erick DeWolf Audio

DeWolf says another situation where fungicide seed treatments might be economically worthwhile is when the producer is planting wheat on the late side, for whatever reason.