The Reserves at Trail Ridge lifts income restrictions on limited units

Press release from The Reserves at Trail Ridge…

The Reserves at Trail Ridge announces the availability of a limited number of brand new 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent without income restrictions. “While the majority of the apartment homes are income restricted, we also recognize the current housing needs in the Great Bend area,” provides Pat Beatty, Partner of Overland Property Group.

Amenities included in the apartment homes are walk in closets, vinyl wood look flooring, ceiling fans, and more. “We invite all to visit the property at 811 Grant Street for a tour of an apartment home,” says Vanessa Lewis, Community Manager. Lewis, a leasing agent since 2017, recently accepted the position of Community Manager. “We are here to create a community and safe place for all residents living on site”, says Lewis.

The Reserves at Trail Ridge invites you to stop by Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm and Saturdays from 10:00am – 2:00pm for a tour or to learn more about the apartment homes available.

For more information regarding The Reserves at Trail Ridge, please contact Vanessa Lewis at 620-603-0008 or trailridge@dalmarkgroup.com.