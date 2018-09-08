Suggestions to raise money for the SRCA Dragstrip repairs

After SRCA Dragstrip President Hank Denning went before the Great Bend City Council this week in an effort to establish a maintenance fund for a deteriorating track, there have been a few suggestions to raise funds for the repairs.

Denning said the track was paved in 2000 and is falling apart and hopes to get two more years of use by patching and repairing the dragstrip to the best of their ability.

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Jan Peters recommended researching the possibility of obtaining Sales Tax Revenue Bonds from the Kansas Department of Commerce, known as STAR Bonds.

Jan Peters Audio

STAR Bonds provide Kansas municipalities the opportunity to issue bonds to finance the development of major commercial, entertainment, and tourism areas. STAR Bonds allow the municipality to use the sales tax revenue generated by the development to pay off the bonds.

Denning suggested the City should establish a maintenance fund for dragstrip repairs and start charging other entities that use the facility grounds a fee.