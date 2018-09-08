Saturday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3. Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot. The Tigers won their third in a row.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles after missing most of training camp and all four preseason games with a heel injury. Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and coach Andy Reid said this week that Berry was “literally day to day,” but he did not take part in any practices.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered, Ehire Adrianza had three hits and three RBIs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 to snap a five-game skid. Trevor May, one of six Minnesota relievers, picked up the win with two shutout innings. Salvador Perez homered and Jorge Bonifacio had three hits for the Royals, who have lost three straight after winning eight of nine.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has unveiled a master plan encompassing more than $200 million in planned renovations touching nearly every aspect of its athletic department, highlighted by a new practice facility for the football program and an overhaul of Bramlage Coliseum.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Troubled former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested in Kansas on suspicion of rape. Records show that Randle was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at around 3:40 a.m. Friday. The prosecutor’s office wasn’t releasing information, and a police spokesman and Randle’s attorney in previous cases didn’t immediately reply to phone messages seeking details about his latest arrest.

National Headlines

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ secondary received a jolt when the team learned Keanu Neal will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee. The safety was injured during Thursday’s 18-12 season-opening loss to the Eagles. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said after the game the injury wasn’t believed to be serious, but a follow-up exam showed otherwise.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says ace lefty Chris Sale will be activated from the disabled list and pitch about two innings with a maximum of 40 pitches Tuesday against Toronto at Fenway Park. It will be his second big league appearance since going on the disabled list July 31 with mild left shoulder inflammation. Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has been shut down for the rest of the season while he continues to recover from his third knee surgery since last fall.

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team’s designated hitter while he decides whether to have Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old rookie from Japan says he hopes to return as a DH next season. The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action.

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro have advanced to Sunday’s U.S. Open men’s final. Djokovic reached his record-tying eighth U.S. Open final by beating Kei Nishikori ( 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Del Potro was leading two sets to love when Rafael Nadal had to retire due to a knee injury.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Xander Schauffele fired a 6-under 66 to take a two-shot lead over Justin Rose at the midway mark of the BMW Championship. Schauffele was at 13-under through two rounds, the lowest 36-hole score of his career. Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Alex Noren and Rickie Fowler are three strokes back, while Tiger Woods is five off the pace despite yesterday’s 9-under 62.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 St. Louis 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 3 Cleveland 2, 11 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 14 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 6 Boston 3

Final Minnesota 10 Kansas City 6

Final L-A Angels 5 Chi White Sox 2

Final Oakland 8 Texas 4

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 12 San Diego 6

Final Pittsburgh 5 Miami 3

Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

Final Arizona 5 Atlanta 3

Chi Cubs at Washington 7:05 p.m., postponed

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (16) TCU 42 SMU 12