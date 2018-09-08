Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, September 10, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. CITY OF GREAT BEND: 2018 Great Bend Airfest:

-The Commission is invited to attend the 2018 Great Bend Airfest celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Great Bend Army Airbase. Main attractions will include the world’s only two remaining B-29 bombers – Fifi and Doc, air shows and many other vintage war planes. The event is held Friday, September 28, 2018 – Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the Great Bend Municipal Airport, 9047 – 6th Street, Great Bend, Kansas. Christina Hayes and Martin Miller, City of Great Bend, will provide details.

B. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Cooperative Effort to Repair Drainage Issues in Bissell’s Point, Great Bend Township:

-Great Bend Township Officials have requested assistance with drainage issues in Bissell’s Point. Darren Williams, County Works Director, estimates the cost of equipment, labor and material at $30,263.00.

C. COURTHOUSE: Replacement of Carpet in the Administrator’s Office and the Conference Room:

-The carpet in the Administrator’s Office and the Courthouse conference room was originally installed in 1984 and has deteriorated to the point it cannot be cleaned and needs to be replaced. Bids to replace the carpet were received from Abbey Carpet, Kustom Floor Designs and Kern Floor Service. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS: SEPTEMBER 10, 2018

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Humane Society operations – Heather Acheson, Director

10:00 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, is scheduled for September 13, 2018.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, September 17, 2018.

