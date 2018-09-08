Lively gubernatorial debate at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday debate at the Kansas State Fair between the three top candidates for Kansas governor brought a nearly-packed house of supporters. The lively crowd cheered and booed throughout.

The candidates discussed taxes. Secretary of State Kris Kobach wants to go back to former Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax plan, but he would like to cut more spending. Democratic challenger Laura Kelly believes the course the state is on now is working, but she also wants to cut sales tax on food. Independent candidate Greg Orman says Kansas has to grow the economy and create a strong tax base to cover priorities.

None of the candidates said they could produce a 7 1/2 percent ending balance at this point.

Other topics included: the tariffs on agriculture — put in place by President Donald Trump — and expanding Medicaid.

Democrat Laura Kelly says she will expand Medicaid and get rid of Kan-Care:

Secretary of State Kris Kobach fired back at Kelly with his response against any expansion:

Independent candidate Greg Orman is also in favor of expanding Medicaid in a reasonable way: