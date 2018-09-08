Kansas woman dies after crash with a semi

HARVEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 7a.m. Saturday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 GMC Acadia driven by Darlene Turnbull, 73, Vermillion, was westbound on U.S. 50 nine miles west of Newton.

The vehicle crossed the center line into the east bound lanes. An eastbound 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Angel Zatare, 22, Reseda, CA., in an attempt to avoid striking the GMC crossed the center line and drove into the west bound lanes.

The GMC then drove back into the westbound lane and collided with the semi.

Turnbull was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center.

Zatare and a passenger were not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.