Kan. man sentenced for scooter crash that killed 8-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY— A Kansas man who admitted his role in a moped accident that killed an 8-year-old boy is going to prison.

Marvin Tibbs III, 36, Topeka, was sentenced this week to 48 months in prison, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay.

Authorities say Tibbs was giving Trenton Feliciano a ride on his motorized scooter in October 2014 when it crashed, fatally injuring the boy.

Tibbs was also originally charged with aggravated child endangerment, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear protective gear.

Tibbs will also be subject to 36 months post release supervision and is required to register as a violent offender for 15 years, according to the county attorney.