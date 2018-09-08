Friday Statewide Football Scores

AP Friday Kansas Prep Scores

Andale 28, Wellington 0

Andover 20, Maize South 3

Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 49, Wichita Trinity 7

Ashland 54, Western Plains-Healy 7

Attica/Argonia 62, Burden Central 38

Augusta 7, Circle 6

Axtell 64, BV Randolph 12

Baxter Springs 20, Riverton 18

Bennington 28, Moundridge 22

Bishop Miege 49, BV West 7

Blue Valley 31, BV North 20

Bonner Springs 40, Eudora 0

Buhler 19, El Dorado 6

Caldwell 62, Flinthills 6

Caney Valley 41, Eureka 0

Canton-Galva 50, Chase County 14

Cedar Vale/Dexter 62, South Haven 14

Central Plains 32, Victoria 8

Centre 46, Herington 0

Chapman 22, Wamego 8

Cherryvale 42, Bluestem 28

Cheylin 74, Rolla 43

Cimarron 44, Meade 6

Clifton-Clyde 56, Valley Falls 6

Coffeyville 46, Columbus 27

Colby 35, Hugoton 6

Concordia 14, Abilene 6

Conway Springs 28, Cheney 7

Council Grove 52, Central Heights 20

DeSoto 47, KC Wyandotte 8

Derby 63, Salina Central 0

Dighton 46, Oberlin-Decatur 0

Dodge City 27, Salina South 17

Elkhart 45, Southwestern Hts. 14

Ell-Saline 48, Remington 6

Ellinwood 46, Sublette 0

Ellsworth 55, Republic County 22

Emporia 56, Topeka West 7

Frankfort 52, Onaga 6

Galena 36, Girard 2

Garden Plain 31, Douglass 0

Gardner-Edgerton 48, Olathe West 27

Goddard 34, Arkansas City 0

Goddard-Eisenhower 21, Andover Central 14

Goessel 56, Rural Vista 6

Golden Plains 53, Moscow 25

Great Bend 15, Hays 7

Hanover 52, Doniphan West 6

Harrisonville, Mo. 29, BV Northwest 24

Hays-TMP-Marian 14, Ellis 7

Hesston 28, Larned 21

Hill City 48, Trego 18

Hillsboro 42, Lyons 0

Hodgeman County 36, Medicine Lodge 24

Hoisington 28, Nickerson 14

Hoxie 52, Osborne 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Norwich 0

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Inman 0

Ingalls 58, Chase 12

Jackson Heights 38, Atchison County 0

Jayhawk Linn 18, Uniontown 6

Jefferson West 54, Royal Valley 14

KC Piper 51, Baldwin 7

KC Schlagle 18, Atchison 12

KC Sumner 36, Highland Park 34

KC Washington 29, KC Harmon 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 6, Wichita West 0

Kingman 56, Belle Plaine 18

Kinsley 36, St. John 24

Kiowa County 26, Pratt Skyline 12

Labette County 36, Independence 0

Lakin 40, Stanton County 14

Lansing 14, Basehor-Linwood 13

Lawrence Free State 41, Olathe East 0

Lebo 48, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0

Lincoln 42, Wilson 14

Little River 48, Peabody-Burns 0

Logan/Palco 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 14

Louisburg 27, Tonganoxie 7

Madison/Hamilton 20, Waverly 0

Maize 49, Hutchinson 0

Manhattan 21, Topeka 20

Marion 36, Sterling 13

Marysville 32, Clay Center 6

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 48, Oskaloosa 0

McLouth 28, Jefferson North 12

McPherson 47, Winfield 7

Mill Valley 14, St. James Academy 13

Minneapolis 20, Salina Sacred Heart 17

Mission Valley 40, Wabaunsee 14

Mulvane 42, Clearwater 14

Natoma 60, Fowler 51

Nemaha Central 38, Hiawatha 14

Ness City 50, Macksville 28

Northern Valley 62, Triplains-Brewster 22

Northwest (Cedar Hill), Mo. 66, KC East Christian 8

Oakley 33, Syracuse 12

Olathe North 55, SM North 27

Olathe South 35, Olathe Northwest 7

Olpe 31, Burlington 0

Osage City 41, Lyndon 0

Oswego 30, Marmaton Valley 22

Otis-Bison 50, Bucklin 0

Paola 42, Fort Scott 0

Pawnee Heights 39, Weskan 37

Perry-Lecompton 46, Holton 0

Phillipsburg 31, Plainville 3

Pike Valley 60, Tescott 0

Pittsburg 52, Chanute 0

Pittsburg Colgan 14, Frontenac 0

Pleasanton 8, Southeast 0

Prairie View 26, Lincoln, Mo. 7

Pratt 32, Halstead 16

Pretty Prairie 36, Burrton 8

Rawlins County 50, Quinter 44

Riley County 26, Centralia 21

Rock Hills 40, Lakeside 27

Russell 50, La Crosse 12

SM East 43, Lawrence 13

SM Northwest 41, Leavenworth 12

SM South 27, SM West 6

Sabetha 55, Riverside 0

Santa Fe Trail 40, Osawatomie 0

Satanta 18, South Gray 14

Scott City 24, Holcomb 0

Sedan 54, Oxford 6

Sedgwick 52, Wichita Independent 14

Shawnee Heights 37, KC Turner 6

Silver Lake 17, Rossville 14

Smith Center 40, Norton 0

Smoky Valley 44, Haven 0

Solomon 54, Wakefield 6

South Barber 50, Fairfield-Cunningham 0

South Central 24, Spearville 8

Southeast Saline 14, Beloit 13

Spring Hill 49, Ottawa 0

St. Francis 38, Greeley County 0

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Linn 0

St. Mary’s 32, Rock Creek 9

St. Paul 34, Wichita Life Prep 22

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, BV Southwest 8

Stafford 62, Minneola 14

Stockton 54, Sylvan-Lucas 26

Thunder Ridge 12, Washington County 0

Topeka Seaman 13, Topeka Hayden 0

Troy 18, Pleasant Ridge 0

Udall 52, West Elk 6

Ulysses 62, Goodland 14

Valley Center 41, Garden City 20

Valley Heights 44, Horton 0

Van Horn, Mo. 58, KC Bishop Ward 0

Washburn Rural 34, Junction City 24

Wellsville 35, Iola 16

West Franklin 24, Northern Heights 0

Wetmore 44, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 24

Wichita Bishop Carroll 36, Wichita Heights 20

Wichita Campus 29, Newton 20

Wichita Collegiate 36, Rose Hill 3

Wichita County 54, Wallace County 6

Wichita Home School 59, Cair Paravel 8

Wichita North 13, Liberal 6

Wichita South 36, Wichita Southeast 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Altoona-Midway vs. Maranatha Academy, ppd.

Anderson County vs. Parsons, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Crest vs. Burlingame, ppd.

Fredonia vs. Humboldt, ppd.

Neodesha vs. Erie, ppd.

Northeast-Arma vs. Yates Center, ppd.

Southern Coffey vs. Hartford, ppd.